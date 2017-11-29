SW OK Treatment Services works to curb addictions

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A facility in Lawton is working to curb opioid addictions one person at a time.

Southern Oklahoma Treatment Services held an open house today to show the community what they provide. The facility offers medications to those with an addiction, counseling services, and drug screenings.

Thanks to a grant from the state, they are able to hand out Narcan to anyone in the community completely free. Narcan is a nasal spray that will reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

"I believe in what we're doing here. I know we're providing great services. We are helping people rebuild their lives. I've seen many lives changed,” said program sponsor Sasha Rogers.

It is $9.25 per day to take advantage of what the facility offers. They are open from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1307 SW Washington.

