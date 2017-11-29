LPD investigating string of armed robberies

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Five Stripes convenience stores robbed in Lawton within the past month and police believe most of them were carried out by the same man, armed with a knife. Officers are telling clerks across town to stay alert.

In surveillance video from the Stripes on Fort Sill Boulevard and Rogers Lane, the robber was wearing a hooded jacket and jeans.

During another robbery the suspect is seen trying to cover his face while entering a store. He then gestures to the clerk to open the register and takes all the money inside.

Lawton Police Department Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said normally two clerks are in the convenience stores at all times and luckily no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

"People will take drastic measures to get the things they want this time of year," said Jenkins.

Police said these robberies have been happening at different times throughout the day and they do believe its the same man at each store.

Sergeant Jenkins said its important for business owners to always stay alert, that way they can avoid the worst from happening.

"Be aware," said Jenkins. Make sure your store is secure and make sure your video cameras are getting accurate information.

He said surveillance videos go a long way in solving crimes like this.

"If you're able to give us video camera footage of a car, a person leaving, or people just coming in and out," said Jenkins. "We can investigate that and gather information from that video and evidence you give us."

If you have any information on these robberies you are encouraged to call crime stoppers at 355-INFO.

