Shipping companies provide tips for last minute shoppers



LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The holidays are known as "the most wonderful time of the year," but it can also be the most stressful time of the year when it comes to shopping and those needing to ship gifts to family and friends. A local shipping business said you can avoid the headache and still get your packages delivered on time if you just keep a few things in mind.

It's the busiest time of the year for shipping companies better known as peak season.

"We'll see probably close to 5,000 packages coming in between now and probably the 23rd of December," said Landmark.

To handle the demand they even had to start using U-haul trucks.

"So yea it gets crazy. It absolutely gets crazy," said Landmark.

If you are preparing for the holidays and you have a gift you can't wrap or need help wrapping no worries most shipping companies have you covered.

"If we pack it here in the store then it's guaranteed that it arrives in mint condition. We always tell people to make sure that they value their package correctly because everything that comes through here that we pack automatically has 100 dollar value. But if you're shipping something that's $400, $500, or $600 value we get to verify that that valuation," said Landmark.

If you order the wrong size or something you purchased from a website is not what you expected you need to keep the package it came in.

"That's a very common occurrence. We see hundreds of packages come through here every week. Returns to Amazon keep your original packaging the box the air fill that it comes in. Hang onto that they've packed that box for you to return it. In the unlikely event you don't like it that it's ready to return so hold on to your bags to make sure you like it. Then I have to put a piece of tape on it and bring us that packing label," said Landmark.

To make sure Santa's sleight arrives on time for Christmas its important to ship early.

"You need to make sure it arrives by Friday the 22nd because Saturday delivery in the places that Saturday delivery is available is an up charge nothing is going to be delivered Christmas Eve. Christmas day nothing is going to be delivered," said Landmark.

Most shipping companies have extended their hours just for the holidays.

