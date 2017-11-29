Duncan police investigating double homicide

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Duncan.

DPD were called to a home at 1407 Mimosa Ave around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, and found two people dead inside.

Police said the victims appeared to be shot – but it was unclear how many times.

They are knocking on doors to question people, and are getting a warrant to look inside the house.

Two people who were outside the home have been taken in for further questioning, though it is unclear if they are suspects or witnesses.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

