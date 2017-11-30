Duncan PD: One in custody related to Wednesday double homicide

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Duncan police say they have one person in custody in relation to a double homicide Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on the 1400 block of Mimosa Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found two people dead inside.

Lieutenant John Byers said the two were shot, but it's not clear how many times. Police say they are questioning three people in the case. It's not clear if those being questioned are suspects or witnesses in the case.

According to Lt. Byers, there were surveillance cameras in the area and police will be looking to see if they captured anything around the time of the incident.

OSBI agents have been assisting the Duncan Police Department in the investigation.

Duncan police said they plan on releasing the names of those involved on Thursday.

