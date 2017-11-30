Duncan PD: One in custody related to Wednesday double homicide

Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested the veracity of the videos wasn't a high priority amid concern over national security and strong borders, saying: "Whether it's a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about."
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could soon be out of a job according to a report by the New York Times.
Duncan police say they have one person in custody in relation to a double homicide Wednesday night.
