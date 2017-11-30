Gun sale sparks controversy after store asks owner to return the weapon

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A gun sale is sparking controversy after a store asked a customer to return a gun he was not yet allowed to buy.

Brendan Green and his brother recorded the encounter when they went to Academy to return the firearm. He says he got a call just a day after leaving the store with the .22 caliber rifle. He was told he was actually on a "delayed" status and should never have been allowed to leave the store with the gun.

"It was like OK I'm a law-abiding citizen. But what if I hadn't been. You know what if I was somebody that had some more sinister plans in mind?”

Four days after returning the rifle, he cleared the background check and was able to go back and buy the gun again.

