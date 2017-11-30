Gun sale sparks controversy after store asks owner to return the - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gun sale sparks controversy after store asks owner to return the weapon

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source MGN) (Source MGN)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A gun sale is sparking controversy after a store asked a customer to return a gun he was not yet allowed to buy.

Brendan Green and his brother recorded the encounter when they went to Academy to return the firearm. He says he got a call just a day after leaving the store with the .22 caliber rifle.  He was told he was actually on a "delayed" status and should never have been allowed to leave the store with the gun.

"It was like OK I'm a law-abiding citizen.  But what if I hadn't been.  You know what if I was somebody that had some more sinister plans in mind?”

Four days after returning the rifle, he cleared the background check and was able to go back and buy the gun again.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Top Republican claims enough votes for Senate OK of tax bill

    Top Republican claims enough votes for Senate OK of tax bill

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-12-01 08:57:18 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-01 17:58:46 GMT

    The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

    The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

  • Trial focused on shooting despite spotlight on immigration

    Trial focused on shooting despite spotlight on immigration

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:18 AM EST2017-12-01 08:18:03 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-01 17:58:43 GMT

    At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.

    At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.

  • No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

    No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-01 17:57:51 GMT

    Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game — and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks. For a league left out of the College Football Playoff twice in the first three years of the system, the timing of its title game return could be less than ideal. 

    Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game — and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks. For a league left out of the College Football Playoff twice in the first three years of the system, the timing of its title game return could be less than ideal. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly