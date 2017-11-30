State Medical Examiner: Deaf OKC man shot five times

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A new report is shedding light on a deadly officer-involved shooting of a deaf man in Oklahoma City. The State Medical Examiner's office released the report on Magdiel Sanchez.

Sanchez was shot and killed in September after officers say he approached them with a pipe and failed to follow their commands. Officers also say they did not hear neighbors yelling that Sanchez was deaf and couldn't hear them.

The report states Sanchez was shot 5 times in the torso and arm. He also had a puncture wound on his thigh from a taser.

Officers were called to the house to check out a truck possibly involved in a hit-and-run. Sanchez greeted them on the front porch with the pipe. His family claims he used it as a walking stick.

The report also states that Sanchez was 15 feet away from officers when he was hit.

