United Way holds "12 Days of Christmas Giving" virtual campaign

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- United Way of Southwest Oklahoma kicked of its virtual giving campaign on Thursday.

'The 12 Days of Christmas Giving' campaign will help 29 local human service programs and continue until December 11.

"They help so many agencies that otherwise could probably not do the things they need to do,” said Rick Endicott, YMCA CEO.



Lawton YMCA is just one of 18 partners with the United Way. This year they received $11,500 from the organization to fund the Lawton Public School District's Swim Team Program.



"Had they not stepped up and helped us with that,” said Endicott. “That program wouldn't exist probably."



Endicott said the swim team works out at YMCA five months of the year. During that time they have also been working on a $3.5 million remodeling project.

"That has depleted our funds quite a bit,” said Endicott.



Which is what United Way CEO Lauren Ellis said is the goal of the giving even--to help non-profits like the YMCA.



"It's just such a great season for giving and the reason to give,” said Ellis. “In our community especially the needs continue to grow for our partners and for those in need."



Donors can give anywhere from one to 12 dollars or more for the next 12 days. The money collected will be distributed to 29 human service programs that focus on education, health, and providing basic needs, like programs at the YMCA.

Endicott said his hope is the Christmas giving campaign raises as much money possible and continues to benefit the community.



"It's important to go online and support and look for your agencies of choice and support them through some type of donation,” said Endicott. “All of us depend so much on the community's help and we need funding."

All donations made to the campaign are tax deductible. For more information visit the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma website or Facebook page.

