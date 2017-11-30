Neighbors reeling after double homicide in Duncan

Residents in one Duncan neighborhood who were rocked by a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday evening say they've been left shocked and hoping for answers.

While investigators with the Duncan Police Department have released very little information in the double homicide case, they have taken one person into custody, but it's unclear if that person was at the home when the shooting happened.

The shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Highway 81.

Captain Joe Shoemake said they are still trying to contact several family members before they can release more information.We're also still waiting to learn the names of the suspects, and exactly what happened.

The scene is quiet now but one neighbor said it was blocked off with crime tape, and police lined the street just 24 hours ago.

“It’s very tragic to hear that it’s very shocking," neighbor Woody McClendon said.

McClendon lives next door to where the shooting happened. His night went from calm to chaotic.

"I was laying in my bedroom watching TV, I had the window up to let some air in and approximately 6:30 p.m. I heard 5 gunshots," he said.

In a matter of minutes police arrived on the scene where two people had been shot to death. Neighbors said crime scene tape blocked off the streets, and vehicles from local and state agencies were parked everywhere.

“Probably a couple of OSBI cars, and at least 6 Duncan PD cars,” McClendon said.

A neighbor told 7NEWS a man lives in the home with his ex-wife, his stepson, and his stepson's wife and kids, but it's unclear if they, are among the victims.

The Duncan Police Department is working to release more information by Friday.

