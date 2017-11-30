Neighbors reeling after double homicide in Duncan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Neighbors reeling after double homicide in Duncan

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
DUNCAN, Ok (KSWO) -

Residents in one Duncan neighborhood who were rocked by a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday evening say they've been left shocked and hoping for answers.

While investigators with the Duncan Police Department have released very little information in the double homicide case, they have taken one person into custody, but it's unclear if that person was at the home when the shooting happened.

The shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Highway 81.

Captain Joe Shoemake said they are still trying to contact several family members before they can release more information.We're also still waiting to learn the names of the suspects, and exactly what happened. 

The scene is quiet now but one neighbor said it was blocked off with crime tape, and police lined the street just 24 hours ago. 

“It’s very tragic to hear that it’s very shocking," neighbor Woody McClendon said. 

McClendon lives next door to where the shooting happened. His night went from calm to chaotic.

"I was laying in my bedroom watching TV, I had the window up to let some air in and approximately 6:30 p.m. I heard 5 gunshots," he said.

In a matter of minutes police arrived on the scene where two people had been shot to death. Neighbors said crime scene tape blocked off the streets, and vehicles from local and state agencies were parked everywhere.

“Probably a couple of OSBI cars, and at least 6 Duncan PD cars,” McClendon said.

A neighbor told 7NEWS a man lives in the home with his ex-wife, his stepson, and his stepson's wife and kids, but it's unclear if they, are among the victims.

The Duncan Police Department is working to release more information by Friday.

Be sure to stick with 7NEWS for the latest information. You can download our 7NEWS app to receive updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Top Republican claims enough votes for Senate OK of tax bill

    Top Republican claims enough votes for Senate OK of tax bill

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-12-01 08:57:18 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-01 17:58:46 GMT

    The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

    The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

  • Trial focused on shooting despite spotlight on immigration

    Trial focused on shooting despite spotlight on immigration

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:18 AM EST2017-12-01 08:18:03 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-01 17:58:43 GMT

    At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.

    At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.

  • No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

    No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-01 17:57:51 GMT

    Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game — and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks. For a league left out of the College Football Playoff twice in the first three years of the system, the timing of its title game return could be less than ideal. 

    Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game — and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks. For a league left out of the College Football Playoff twice in the first three years of the system, the timing of its title game return could be less than ideal. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly