Neighbors reeling after double homicide in Duncan

The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.
Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game — and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks. For a league left out of the College Football Playoff twice in the first three years of the system, the timing of its title game return could be less than ideal.
A former police officer in Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the civil rights of a woman he sexually assaulted during a traffic stop. The Tulsa World reports that 40-year-old Jerry Lynn Gragg entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Muskogee. Under a plea agreement, he’s required to forfeit his law enforcement certification and comply with federal and state sex offender registration requirements.
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.
