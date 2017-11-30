Lawton students report suspicious man on elementary playground - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton students report suspicious man on elementary playground

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Some Lawton elementary school students reported a suspicious man on their playground Thursday. 

LPS officials say it happened at Crosby Park Elementary while third graders were at recess. Following the incident, a letter, from the school's principal, was sent home with students. In that letter, it said once it was reported, the students were then taken inside. Police were called, but they did not find anyone. The school says there was no lock down because it was never confirmed the man was there.

The letter from Principal Dana Moore reads in part "Students were immediately moved inside the building and upon investigation by school personnel, LPS police as well as LPD, they determined that there was no confirmed threat to our students. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously."

The letter, also asked parents to be vigilant and call police if they see anything suspicious in the neighborhood. Officers were at the school as kids were leaving to make sure they were safe.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Top Republican claims enough votes for Senate OK of tax bill

    Top Republican claims enough votes for Senate OK of tax bill

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-12-01 08:57:18 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-01 17:58:46 GMT

    The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

    The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

  • Trial focused on shooting despite spotlight on immigration

    Trial focused on shooting despite spotlight on immigration

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:18 AM EST2017-12-01 08:18:03 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-01 17:58:43 GMT

    At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.

    At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.

  • No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

    No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-01 17:57:51 GMT

    Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game — and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks. For a league left out of the College Football Playoff twice in the first three years of the system, the timing of its title game return could be less than ideal. 

    Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game — and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks. For a league left out of the College Football Playoff twice in the first three years of the system, the timing of its title game return could be less than ideal. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly