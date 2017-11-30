Lawton students report suspicious man on elementary playground

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Some Lawton elementary school students reported a suspicious man on their playground Thursday.

LPS officials say it happened at Crosby Park Elementary while third graders were at recess. Following the incident, a letter, from the school's principal, was sent home with students. In that letter, it said once it was reported, the students were then taken inside. Police were called, but they did not find anyone. The school says there was no lock down because it was never confirmed the man was there.

The letter from Principal Dana Moore reads in part "Students were immediately moved inside the building and upon investigation by school personnel, LPS police as well as LPD, they determined that there was no confirmed threat to our students. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously."

The letter, also asked parents to be vigilant and call police if they see anything suspicious in the neighborhood. Officers were at the school as kids were leaving to make sure they were safe.

