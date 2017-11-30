Grass fire burns about 10 acres in east Comanche County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Grass fire burns about 10 acres in east Comanche County

(Source Valley View Volunteer Fire Department Facebook) (Source Valley View Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Several fire trucks  and firefighters were sent to contain a grass fire Thursday afternoon.

The Valley View and Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Departments were on the scene to combat the blaze, which sparked around 3 p.m. near Northeast Cache and Keeney Roads The fire started off small, but rapidly picked up, ultimately burning about 10 acres. Fire crews were on site for a few hours putting it out.

