Grass fire burns about 10 acres in east Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Several fire trucks and firefighters were sent to contain a grass fire Thursday afternoon.

The Valley View and Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Departments were on the scene to combat the blaze, which sparked around 3 p.m. near Northeast Cache and Keeney Roads The fire started off small, but rapidly picked up, ultimately burning about 10 acres. Fire crews were on site for a few hours putting it out.

