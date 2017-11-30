Duncan ushers in Christmas season at Fuqua Park - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan ushers in Christmas season at Fuqua Park

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-Residents in Duncan got a chance to usher in the Christmas season with a special lighting event in Fuqua Park.

The Rock Island 905 Historical Society hosted the event, and treated the public to a night of festive fun as they lit the Christmas tree -- and the 905 Locomotive Christmas Lights.

Residents got to enjoy live Christmas carols, cookies and hot chocolate -- and Santa himself was at the event to meet with the kids.

But the society says that the holiday cheer wasn't just for the children.

Michael Stuckert, with the Rock Island 905 Historical Society says, “The kids are very fascinated by it, but the parents and the older people really appreciate something a little more normal.” He adds, “Everything's changing, with all the bad news that we have, it's very nice to keep in touch with the symbols of Christmas.”

The Historical Society says they plan to keep the tree and the train lit until January 15th.

