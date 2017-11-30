Cameron University hosts tree-lighting event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University celebrated with the Lawton community on campus as they welcomed in the Christmas season.



The University held its tree lighting event Thursday, lighting the massive Christmas Tree on the campus' Bentley Gardens.



In addition to the lighting, attendees got to enjoy all sorts of fun activities like horse-drawn carriage rides, cookie decorating and Christmas photos with Ole Kim.



Cameron President John McArthur said he was happy with the annual event, which joined the campus and the community for an evening of fun.

"This is a great kickoff to the season,” he said. “I know our students are getting ready to study for final exams – but to let them know that family and friends are just around the corner with the holidays, this lets us remind them of that opportunity.”



The tree will remain lit through the holiday season.

