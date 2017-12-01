Bikes and Beers fundraiser in Medicine Park this weekend - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bikes and Beers fundraiser in Medicine Park this weekend

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - The Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas, Coop Ale Works, and Terry's Bicycles will hold their annual Bikes and Beers fundraiser this weekend.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, the bike club will meet at the Basecamp shop in Medicine Park and head out for a ride.
Afterward, they'll return to the shop for drinks provided by Coop Ale Works.
Chad Everett, of the Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas, said money raised through donations will pay for bikes from Terry's Bicycles, sold to them at cost.
"We target the kids through Winter Wishes at Elgin and some families that we hear about, people that need bikes,” Everett said. “We specify the kid - we don't dump them into a big pile. So we try to get a kid that really wants a bike. It worked out really well last year. "
Event organizers are encouraging people to go by the Basecamp shop and donate, or grab a drink - even if they don't ride bikes.

