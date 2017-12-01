Former Oklahoma officer pleads guilty to sexual assault

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A former police officer in Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the civil rights of a woman he sexually assaulted during a traffic stop.

The Tulsa World reports that 40-year-old Jerry Lynn Gragg entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Muskogee. Under a plea agreement, he’s required to forfeit his law enforcement certification and comply with federal and state sex offender registration requirements.

Court records show Gragg stopped the woman’s vehicle on Jan. 21. Police allege she told them Gragg made sexual advances and forced her to perform oral sex.

Court records indicate the woman later filed a complaint against Gragg and provided a stained blouse matching his DNA.

Authorities say Gragg admitted to his acts, including aggravated sexual abuse.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.