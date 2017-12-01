BREAKING: Man charged in Duncan double homicide

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A man has been charged in a recent double homicide in Duncan.

Shane Josiah Kirk is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree for the deaths of Jessica Kirk and Dennis Duncan on November 29th.

