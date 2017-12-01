Three state officials receive subpoenas regarding financial mismanagement

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The House committee investigating financial mismanagement in state agencies has issued subpoenas to three state officials.

Subpoenas were served to Health Department interim director Preston Doerflinger, Management and Enterprise Services Director Denise Northrup and Chris Benge--the chief of staff for Governor Mary Fallin.

Committee officials say that additional subpoenas are also being drafted and will be sent out soon.

The investigation committee is looking into the finances of the Department of Health, who suffered from a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall this year. The scope of the committee's investigation could also extend to other state agencies.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.