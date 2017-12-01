NEW DETAILS: Transgender OKC woman shot multiple times

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We have new details on the killing of a transgender woman from Oklahoma City earlier this week.

Authorities are now saying 31-year-old Brooklyn Stevenson was shot multiple times inside a hotel room. Her body was found Monday morning, with police saying she had trauma suggesting a homicide.

So far, they have not released any other information about her death. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.

