Lawton Water System Recognized with Water Fluoridation Award

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Department of Health awarded Lawton a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The award recognizes communities that have maintained a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2016.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health supports community water fluoridation and recognizes the practice as beneficial to all who drink and use the water,” said Dr. Jana Winfree, Director of Dental Health Service. “Preventive dental care programs such as community water fluoridation make a real difference in improving the health status of Oklahomans. We acknowledge Lawton’s contribution to public health.”

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” said Casey Hannan, Acting Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost-effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

Information provided by OSDH.