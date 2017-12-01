Oklahoma inmate testifies in vehicular death case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma inmate has testified that a man accused of running over people he believed were homeless confessed to carrying out the attacks.

The Tulsa World reports that Eddie Walling testified Thursday that 40-year-old Jeremy Dean Thacker told him he was the one who “ran over all the homeless people” while they were incarcerated at the Tulsa Jail.

Walling alleges Thacker told him he was looking to buy methamphetamine when he saw a man and a woman sleeping under an overpass and decided to run them over with his truck.

Shawn Birdo died in a vehicular assault Sept. 4. James Russell and Birdo’s girlfriend, Cynthia Wallace, were also injured.

Thacker has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Birdo’s death. He also faces five counts of assault and battery with force likely to produce death.