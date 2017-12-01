Wichita Mountains Classic Cattle Show kicks off this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- They are expecting over 400 head of cattle at the Wichita Mountains Classic Cattle Show tomorrow morning.

Children from all over will be showing heifer, steer, and pre-junior breeds. They will also have the chance to win showmanship.

Executive Director Richard Pool says this is a great opportunity for the whole family:



“What this does is builds a relationship with the kids and their parents because it’s a family effort. The kids get to raise the cattle and the responsibility of showing these cattle, feeding, taking care of grooming them. It’s just a great family atmosphere.”

The show will start tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds here in Lawton. They will come back at the same time on Sunday to finish showing the cattle.

