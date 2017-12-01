Ft Sill holds casing ceremony for 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill said farewell to the 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery today.

There was a casing ceremony for the unit on Fort Sill as they get ready to deploy to the Central Command Area of Operation.

They will have 350 soldiers heading to Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

"Assisting in the destruction of ISIS are one of the things we hope to accomplish. Also, hope to build partner capacity with Jordan the United Arab Emirates, establish good relationships and assist in the defense of the gulf."

The soldiers will leave next week. The unit will return to Fort Sill in August of 2018.

