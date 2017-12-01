New Fort Sill Commanding General excited to be back in SWOK

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill's new commanding general says he's excited to return to the place he calls home.

Major General Wilson Shoffner was born in Lawton and lived on post while he attended Central Junior High. He moved from Lawton after middle school. During his military career, Major General Shoffner has served as the Army liaison to the House of Representatives, the Chief of Public Affairs in Afghanistan and worked at the Pentagon. He said he's excited to be back in Southwest Oklahoma, where his family has lived in for more than 100 years.

"It's good to be back to the place I consider home and I've had ties to this community for as long as I can remember,” Shoffner said. “It's exciting to be able to rekindle those ties and do so while helping the community."

Shoffner spent time stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, where he said he had a great relationship with local community leaders and the Chamber of Commerce. He hopes to build similar relationships here.

"There are a few efforts already underway that bring Fort Sill and the local community together,” Shoffner said. “I look to continue those. The volunteer program that exists is impressive, the partnership with local schools has even won national awards. There are many efforts underway that I think are very beneficial for both Fort Sill and the surrounding communities."

Shoffner has only been here for a few weeks but said he's already had great interactions with soldiers while getting his physical training on post.

"My goal is to do physical training with a leader or a group of soldiers from a different part of Fort Sill every day,” Shoffner said. “I'll focus on that, I'm not always able to do that but it's certainly one of my goals."

Shoffner said that physical training is extremely important, and he hopes to help instill a sense of readiness.

"If we are to get into a large scale combat operation with an adversary that has significant capabilities, that's very demanding,” Shoffner said. “One of the ways we prepare our soldiers for that is to ensure they're fit, they're healthy. So, the daily PT is critical to ensuring the soldiers have the physical readiness required."

