Chickasaw Nation Angel Tree children available for gift-giving adoption

OK (KSWO)- Chickasaw Nation is holding an Angel Tree program in area offices across south central Oklahoma.

Participants are asked to adopt and return unwrapped gifts by December 8th.

The number of children on the Angel Trees increased 21 percent this year. Angels at Chickasaw Nation area offices are 17 years and younger and belong to a federally-recognized tribe.

Visit the following locations in our area to adopt an angel:

Ardmore Area Office 949 Locust St. Ardmore, Oklahoma

Duncan Area Office 1911 W. Plato Road Duncan, Oklahoma



Information provided by the Chickasaw Nation.