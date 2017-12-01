Cameron University offers CU Become a Teacher workshops

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Those considering entering the teaching field are invited to Cameron University’s “CU Become a Teacher” workshops. The workshops are free and focus on ways to become a teacher.

“With the statewide teacher shortage, Cameron University’s Department of Education is committed to help local communities find more teachers who live in their area,” says Dr. Jennifer Dennis, Chair, Department of Education. “Because the teacher certification process has changed significantly over the past several years, we want to share that information with those who are searching for a way to teach and serve the children of southwest Oklahoma.”

Each session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Upcoming dates and locations are:

· Wednesday, December 6: CU-Duncan, 3100 W. Bois D'Arc Ave

· Monday, December 11: Elgin Public Schools, 521 K Street, Second Grade Building, Room 4 (enter through east door)

· Thursday, January 11: Anadarko High School Library, 1400 Warrior Drive, Anadarko

To register online, go to http://www.cameron.edu/cu-become-a-teacher.

Information provided by Cameron University.