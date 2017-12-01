No bond set for Duncan man accused of killing his wife and stepdad

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Bond was denied Friday for a Duncan man accused of killing his wife and stepfather. Shane Josiah Kirk,34, is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

According to court documents, when police officers arrived at a home on Mimosa Avenue Wednesday night, they found Kirk in the street with his children. They placed him in a patrol car. Officers placed his kids in another police car with Kirk's mother. When officers entered the home, they found Kirk's stepfather, Dennis Duncan, and his wife, Jessica Kirk, with gunshot wounds.

Ramona Duncan told police her husband, Dennis, was a truck driver, and had just returned from a lengthy trip. She said she did not know he was back until she heard gunshots and saw Kirk standing over her husband holding a gun. Duncan grabbed a phone to call 911 and ran from the home as she heard Kirk and his wife Jessica arguing. Court records show Shane Kirk had also called 911 to report the crimes.

Also revealed in the affidavit obtained by 7 News, Kirk checked himself and his son into the hospital earlier in the day reporting they had been poisoned. Kirk's wife, Jessica, showed up at the hospital and told staff her husband was diagnosed with PTSD and his behavior had become paranoid and erratic. She also stated she tried to take him to a veterans hospital to get some help.

On Friday in court, Kirk told a judge he recently went to Colorado to get away from, "people who are trying to hurt him." Kirk said he had no criminal history. The judge also asked Kirk if he had any mental illnesses and he replied "yes."

Before the hearing ended, Kirk asked the judge if his children were okay and he told them they were.



Kirk also told the judge he would like to represent himself, but the judge recommended he hire or be appointed an attorney before December 28th. His preliminary hearing is set for February 27th at 9 a.m.

