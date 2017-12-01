Comanche woman remembers late husband and son by giving back

Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared...
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.
American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.
When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.
