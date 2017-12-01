Comanche woman remembers late husband and son by giving back

COMANCHE, OK (KSWO) - A woman in Comanche is giving back this Christmas and has been for the last several years in remembrance of her late husband and son.

Linda Sloss' son was killed by a drunk driver in 1998 and said before that, her son spent time in the hospital as a teenager. Just three years after Brian's death, Sloss’ husband Eddie died of a heart attack. Since her son and husband's death, she's been collecting toys to take to a hospital in Irving Texas every December in his memory.

"Once I do this and go home I feel like I've had my Christmas. It makes me happy and able to help other children, children that are sick," Sloss said.

She said it started after she and her late husband didn't know how they were going to get through the holiday season after their son's death. That's when they started Brian's Way and took toys to an emergency room in Irving Texas.

"We had a little small box...maybe eight to 10 stuffed animals and we took it to the hospital," she said.

Sloss said it means a lot to her to see people in both Comanche and Irving come together for the toy drive.

"It's nice to have our friends help me with this memory of my husband and son," Sloss said.

It's been two decades since they brought the small box of stuffed animals and now it's grown to hundreds of toys. The donation box in Comanche was filled on Friday after Comanche cheerleaders dropped off the teddy bears they've been collecting.

"They took three beds into the emergency room and they covered them with three bags of toys," Sloss said.

A spokesperson for the hospital said this helps them because 30% of the emergency room patients are children and with so many children in the hospital, Sloss' goal is to collect even more toys this year.

"They run out about June or July but I'd love to have enough toys to leave them for the whole year," she said.

Sloss has multiple sclerosis and is going to let her daughter and granddaughter take on more responsibility next year to keep it going.

If someone would like to donate to Eddie and Brian's Way, you can call Sloss at 580-333-1305 or drop off toys or teddy bears at Tribe Pizza in Comanche. They're donating the toys on December 16th.

