Fort Sill hosts tree lighting ceremony

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill welcomed in the Christmas season with its annual tree-lighting ceremony.



It was an evening of cheer and holiday fun Friday night, all under the lights of the Fort Sill Christmas tree outside McNair Hall.

Attendees were treated to holiday carols, hot chocolate and rides on a passenger train.

Fort Sill commanding general Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner said he was pleased to be a part of the event, which was as fun for the soldiers was it is for the community.

"We spend a lot of time deployed, we spend a lot of time on travel, we spend a lot of time away from home,” he said, “so anytime we can get families together, especially in the holiday season, we take advantage of that."



He said events like these also help strengthen the bond between Fort Sill and the Lawton community.

