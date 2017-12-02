Kids show off cattle at Wichita Mountains Classic

The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.
When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.
When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.
Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared...
Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.