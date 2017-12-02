Kids show off cattle at Wichita Mountains Classic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Over at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, kids showed off their cattle Saturday at the Wichita Mountains Classic.

Between 3 and 400 head of cattle are expected to be shown at the event this weekend. The kids are trying to earn points for showing and for showmanship. This event teaches young kids how to raise these cattle responsibly. Cora Sullivan was one of the competitors. She's won many awards such as showmanship over her three years of raising cattle with her family. She said it's a lot of fun, but hard work.

"You have to make sure their hair is long," said Sullivan. "That's with all the washing. Then we get brush that's like a drill with a brush on it and you put it around their legs and then it spins. Then we have a comb and you comb their hair forward and when you blow it all out, then it will make their hair longer."



Sullivan loves showing off her cattle with her sister because it's something they can do together. She said coming to events like this makes her want to grow up and continue the family tradition of raising cattle.

"I want to have my own farm and be a veterinarian."

If you didn't make it out Saturday, you still have a chance to go Sunday. It's completely free and everyone is invited to come out.

