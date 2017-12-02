Lawton church gives out dozens of toys to kids

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A local organization spread a lot of joy and cheer to dozens of children across the community on Saturday. More than 200 gifts were given away at Friendship Baptist Church in Southwest Lawton. The Mistletoe chapter of the Eastern Stars hosted the annual toy giveaway. They gave out free bikes, games, toys and more to kids.

Eastern Stars Worthy Matron Teresa Bland said they love being able to put a smile on the face of so many during the holiday season.

"It's important for kids to know that they are loved and every kids should have something underneath the tree or something to open before or after Christmas,” said Bland.

Beverley Smith said she appreciates the opportunity to get a little help with giving to her grand kids around the holidays and knows her grand kid's mother feels the same way

"She has five boys and she struggles,” said Smith. “She's a single mom and it really helps her out for Christmas."

