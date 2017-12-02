Families kick off holiday season at GoGrapez event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- GoGrapez got into the holiday spirit on Saturday at their "Christmas Bazaar" event. The event was held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Kids could take free pictures with Santa. Families also got to shop from 20 local vendors and donate canned food items to Hungry Hearts and Santa's secret shop for local high school students in need.

