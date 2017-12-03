Lawton soccer team competes at 3v3 National tournament

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Lawton soccer team is among the best in the nation in 3v3 after placing in the top three in their age group at Nationals.



ECL United won regionals this summer in Edmond and that qualified them to head to Nationals over the Thanksgiving weekend.

That's where the top 25 teams across the country in their division competed against each other.

At just 10 years old, these girls have accomplished more than most teams across the country. Lillian Smith says it wasn't easy to get there.



"We had a lot of fun," said Smith. "The fact that we got to be in Nashville was really awesome."



The 3-v-3 game is a little different than regular soccer, maybe even harder because there's more running on a shorter field.



"It's on a U8 field," said Reese Brandenburg. "Instead of throw ins, you kick it in. There's no offside and there's a box you can't go in."



Dasia Givens says they learned a lot more about soccer, even from the teams they played against.



"We played a lot of good teams and they were really fast and had good ball control," said Givens. "Just some of the some stuff that they did, like how they talked, passed, got open and ran without the ball was a really good (learning) experience."



Masen Cortez says their secret to winning games and playing good on the field is their team chemistry off the field.



"It's a great group of girls and I don't know how to explain it, but there's different words for all of them because they're all different and special," said Cortez.



When they weren't scoring goals on the field, they were sightseeing around Nashville.



"I had a lot of fun and then we got to go see the Grand Ole Opry when we had free time," said Avery Doughty. "It was really fun."



Ella Isaksen says they hope to compete in more 3v3 national tournaments. She says the sport isn't just a hobby to their team, it's their passion.



"Soccer is just like one of the main parts of my life," said Isaksen.

