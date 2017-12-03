Fundraiser held for Lawton woman battling cancer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A woman battling cancer got the support she needed on Sunday at a fundraiser dedicated to helping her with medical expenses and bills.

"I feel pretty good just a little tired,” said DeeAnn McCall, battling cancer.

Blue and black shirts with the words "fight strong" on them flooded the room at the fundraiser.

McCall was diagnosed with kidney, pancreas and liver cancer in August. Her sister, Dorenda Joiner and friends organized the fundraiser with hopes that support from her loved ones would ease some of the pain.

"It's been very difficult seeing someone you love suffer," said Joiner.

She said her sister is keeping up with her doctor’s appointments and is optimistic about her recovery. Joiner said the day was not only to help McCall but spread awareness of the disease.

"We want everybody to be aware of themselves, of their own body conditions and being able to get your checkups regularly,” said Joiner.

Which is also the message McCall wanted to send to those who may find themselves in a similar situation like hers.

"Keep on top of everything,” said McCall.

McCall is a longtime BancFirst employee. If you would like to donate to her cause you can visit the BancFirst downtown and give to the account set in her name.

