Fundraiser held for Lawton woman battling cancer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fundraiser held for Lawton woman battling cancer

[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A woman battling cancer got the support she needed on Sunday at a fundraiser dedicated to helping her with medical expenses and bills.

"I feel pretty good just a little tired,” said DeeAnn McCall, battling cancer.

Blue and black shirts with the words "fight strong" on them flooded the room at the fundraiser.

McCall was diagnosed with kidney, pancreas and liver cancer in August. Her sister, Dorenda Joiner and friends organized the fundraiser with hopes that support from her loved ones would ease some of the pain.

"It's been very difficult seeing someone you love suffer," said Joiner.

She said her sister is keeping up with her doctor’s appointments and is optimistic about her recovery. Joiner said the day was not only to help McCall but spread awareness of the disease.

"We want everybody to be aware of themselves, of their own body conditions and being able to get your checkups regularly,” said Joiner.

Which is also the message McCall wanted to send to those who may find themselves in a similar situation like hers.

"Keep on top of everything,” said McCall.

McCall is a longtime BancFirst employee.  If you would like to donate to her cause you can visit the BancFirst downtown and give to the account set in her name.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    Sunday, December 3 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-12-03 19:58:30 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:30 AM EST2017-12-04 06:30:52 GMT

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

  • Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Sunday, December 3 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-04 04:38:44 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:30 AM EST2017-12-04 06:30:29 GMT

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

  • After erroneous Flynn report, ABC News suspends Brian Ross

    After erroneous Flynn report, ABC News suspends Brian Ross

    Saturday, December 2 2017 6:28 PM EST2017-12-02 23:28:07 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:29 AM EST2017-12-04 06:29:53 GMT

    ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

    ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

    •   
Powered by Frankly