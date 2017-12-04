Oklahoma halfway house contract canceled after inmate death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma halfway house contract canceled after inmate death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Correction has ended its contract with the operator of an Oklahoma City halfway house after officials say lax oversight led to an inmate's death.

Department Director Joe Allbaugh said Monday that Catalyst Behavioral Services did not "conduct necessary functions effectively," including allowing inmates to come and go without accountability.

Allbaugh says inmate Justin Sullivan left the facility Nov. 11 and was not noticed missing until after Ardmore police found his and a woman's burned bodies in a charred vehicle.

A phone call to the halfway house was not answered.

Department spokesman Matt Elliott said about 100 inmates are being removed from the halfway house. The inmates are near the end of their sentences for nonviolent crimes and were sent there to help transition back into society.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-04 06:19:37 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:31 PM EST2017-12-04 18:31:13 GMT

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

  • Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:56 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:31 PM EST2017-12-04 18:31:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

  • Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Sunday, December 3 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-04 04:38:44 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:30 PM EST2017-12-04 18:30:43 GMT

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly