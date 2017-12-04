Oklahoma governor plans to set medical marijuana ballot date - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma governor plans to set medical marijuana ballot date

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin says she plans to set an election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure after the start of the new year.

Supporters of an initiative petition to ask voters to legalize medical marijuana gathered enough signatures last year to schedule a statewide referendum on the measure, known as State Question 788.

If approved by voters, the measure would permit doctors to recommend a patient, who is at least 25 years old, for a state-issued medical marijuana license. Patients would be allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of the drug, six mature plants and six seedlings.

Fallin says she will decide after the first of 2018 whether voters will be asked to decide the issue during the primary election in June or the November general election.

