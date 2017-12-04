AAFB confirms airman found dead inside of home

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Air Force Base officials have announced that an airman was found dead inside a home on the base.



Officials say the airman was found around 3:00 Sunday morning. The Altus Air Force Base Security Forces and Altus Police Department went to the residence.

Details of what led the first responders to the residence have not been released.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is looking into the incident.

The airman's identity has not been released and won't be until the family is notified.

