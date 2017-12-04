Alva plane crash preliminary report released

ALVA, OK (KSWO)- The National Transportation and Safety Board has released their preliminary report detailing the cause of a plane crash in Alva last month.



According to the report, the trouble started when the plane's cowl hatch popped up. The aircraft then hit power lines and trees that were about 3,000 feet away from the runway at the nearby airport.

David Chael passed away at the scene of the crash and Cory Washburn died at a hospital a few days later.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.