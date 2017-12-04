Alva plane crash preliminary report released - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Alva plane crash preliminary report released

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ALVA, OK (KSWO)- The National Transportation and Safety Board has released their preliminary report detailing the cause of a plane crash in Alva last month.

According to the report, the trouble started when the plane's cowl hatch popped up. The aircraft then hit power lines and trees that were about 3,000 feet away from the runway at the nearby airport.

David Chael passed away at the scene of the crash and Cory Washburn died at a hospital a few days later.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man robbed at gunpoint for vehicle

    Man robbed at gunpoint for vehicle

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:34 PM EST2017-12-04 18:34:16 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A Lawton man says he was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at 14th and Andrews. The victim told police that he was picking someone up when a man pulled out a gun, threatened him, and took the vehicle he was driving. The Lawton Police Department is investigating. 

    A Lawton man says he was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at 14th and Andrews. The victim told police that he was picking someone up when a man pulled out a gun, threatened him, and took the vehicle he was driving. The Lawton Police Department is investigating. 

  • Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-04 06:19:37 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-12-04 18:32:29 GMT

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

  • Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:56 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-12-04 18:32:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    •   
Powered by Frankly