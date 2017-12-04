Man robbed at gunpoint for vehicle - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man robbed at gunpoint for vehicle

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man says he was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at 14th and Andrews. The victim told police that he was picking someone up when a man pulled out a gun, threatened him, and took the vehicle he was driving.

The Lawton Police Department is investigating.

