Man robbed at gunpoint for vehicle

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man says he was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at 14th and Andrews. The victim told police that he was picking someone up when a man pulled out a gun, threatened him, and took the vehicle he was driving.

The Lawton Police Department is investigating.

