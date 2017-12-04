LPD investigates homicide at 16th Street and Douglas Avenue - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD investigates homicide at 16th Street and Douglas Avenue

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Douglas Avenue between 16th Street and Jesse L Davenport Street.  The area has been taped off. 

Police received a call this morning around 10:00 a.m. that there was a body outside of a vacant home. So far, no cause of death has been identified. However, police have called the death suspicious. The deceased is described as a male between 40 and 50 years old. 

The Medical Examiner and Crime Scene Investigators are on the scene. 

We are working to gather more information at this time and will keep you updated.

