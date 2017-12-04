Tulsa dentist accused of killing infant tried to hire inmate to kill the baby’s mother

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Tulsa dentist, accused of killing a young baby in Oklahoma City, is facing a new charge. He's now accused of trying to hire a fellow inmate to kill that baby's mother.



Bert Franklin is now charged with conspiracy to commit murder. This comes after investigators say he approached another inmate to kill Roxy Randall. Randall is the mother of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis, who died last July. Franklin has been charged with his murder.

Randall was having an affair with Franklin at the time of Lincoln's death. She told investigators she heard a loud thud from the room where Franklin and Lincoln were alone.

His murder trial started this morning in Oklahoma City.

