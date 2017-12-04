OSBI arrests 20-year-old man in fatal shooting of father - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI arrests 20-year-old man in fatal shooting of father

Source RNN Source RNN

ATOKA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 20-year-old man following the death of his 55-year-old father from a rifle wound.

OSBI investigators say Wyatt Arp was arrested Monday on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, Douglas Arp. It was not immediately clear if Wyatt Arp is represented by an attorney.

Douglas Arp was fatally shot on Thursday inside his Atoka residence. Officials say Wyatt Arp told investigators he dropped his rifle, causing it to fire a round that struck his father in the chest.

Investigators questioned Wyatt Arp about the shooting again Monday and afterward arrested him on the murder complaint. He was booked into the Atoka County Jail.

Officials say Wyatt Arp is currently on probation for assaulting his father.

