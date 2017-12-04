TCA donates more than 5,000 shoes to those in need

President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".
A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".
The holiday season is all about giving and you'll have a great chance to do that this weekend at the 7NEWS Share your Christmas event.
The holiday season is all about giving and you'll have a great chance to do that this weekend at the 7NEWS Share your Christmas event.