TCA donates more than 5,000 shoes to those in need

TCA donates more than 5,000 shoes to those in need

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Trinity Christian Academy wrapped up their shoe drive today.

Today, over 200 bags of shoes were loaded onto a truck. That is over 5,000 shoes collected! They will go to other countries to help them set up micro-businesses.

It also helps the school; They earn $10 a bag. Principal Shelly McKee says they could not have done it without the help of the students.

“They worked very hard. Our fifth through 8th-grade students worked 2 days a week to count and keep the shoes organized. It's just very exciting to see our whole school come together for a cause to not only help TCA but others in another country."

 They plan to do the drive again and have already set a goal of 300 bags of shoes.

