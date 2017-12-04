One injured in crash at the Medicine Park exit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One injured in crash at the Medicine Park exit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- There was a car crash around 2:30 this afternoon in front of the Love’s on the Medicine Park exit for I-44.

According to authorities, a truck rear-ended a car that was headed westbound on Highway 49.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

