HELP A CHILD IN NEED: Fifty Salvation Army angels still need to be adopted

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- You still have time to give a gift for a child in need. Every year, the Salvation Army offers the program to ensure all kids in our community have something to open on Christmas Day.

They started with 800 angels and there are just 50 left on the trees in various locations across Lawton. The last day to claim an angel is Wednesday and all gifts must be turned in by Friday.

You can help be a blessing to a family who needs a little boost this holiday season.

"That's huge. There are people that have come to us, saying they need help. We're helping them through it. We need your help to make that happen for these families,” said Major David Robinson with the Salvation Army.

You can pick an angel at the mall, Lawton YMCA, and the Center of Creative Living. All gifts must be returned to the Salvation Army at 1306 Southwest E. Avenue by this Friday.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.