2017 Lawton Cultural Award Winners & One to Six Art Purchase Recipient Announced

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- For almost forty years, the City of Lawton and the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council has honored those who make outstanding contributions to the arts and humanities in our community.

All nominees for the Lawton Cultural Awards made a significant impact on the cultural life of the Lawton Fort Sill Community.

The 2017 Lawton Cultural Award winners are:

  • Janice and David Bear, 2017 Roma Clift Montgomery Citizen of the Arts
  • Juanita Pahdopony, 2017 Roma Clift Montgomery Citizen of the Humanities
  • Derek Griner, 2017 Educator in the Arts
  • David Fennema, Ph.D., 2017 Educator in the Humanities
  • Bobby Creeping Bear, 2017 Artist of the Year
  • EZ GO, Michael Fitzpatrick, 2017 Business in the Arts

They will be recognized and presented their awards at the annual Arts for All Kick-Off Fund Drive Luncheon, Friday, February 23, 11:30 a.m., Lawton Country Club, 4601 W Gore Blvd, in Lawton.

The City of Lawton and LAHC also sponsors the One to Six Art Purchase Award each year. One artist's work is given as awards to six winners of the Lawton Cultural Awards. Santos Rubio is the recipient of the 2017 One to Six Art Purchase Award.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

