Share your Christmas with 7NEWS - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Share your Christmas with 7NEWS

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The holiday season is all about giving and you'll have a great chance to do that this weekend at the 7NEWS Share your Christmas event.

Saturday, December 9, your favorite 7NEWS reporters and anchors, as well as your first alert weather team, will be at the Walmart stores on Sheridan and 67th accepting donations for the Lawton Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank.

In 2016, 7NEWS teamed up with Walmart, the Lawton Food Bank and the Lawton Salvation Army to gather more than $4,500 worth of food and nearly $2,000 of toys. This year we're looking to raise the bar. Jeri Mosiman with the Lawton Food Bank said they're in need of any non-perishable food items, but certain items in particular.

"Winter is coming so I'm looking for soup, anything that is warm,” Mosiman said. “The exception is that school will be out soon so I need to have food on my shelves that children can fix themselves. Anything they can put in a microwave."

The Salvation Army will also benefit from your donations. They too need canned foods but Major David Robinson said they're also in need of toys for children of all ages to ensure every child gets a present this Christmas.

"The Salvation Army is about serving others so anytime we can partner with people in serving others and making their lives better, giving them hope for tomorrow. That's what it's all about,” Robinson said.

Donations of household items like clothes and blankets are also greatly welcome. Every little bit helps as both Mosiman and Robinson said the need here in Lawton continues to grow.

"People are very generous over the holidays and we're grateful for that. But we have no major food drives scheduled until May,” Mosiman said. “What we gather during the holidays has to last us a while and we're on track to give out about one million pounds of food this year from the Lawton Food Bank alone."

"Just since I've been here, the number of phone calls that we receive every day, the number of people that come through our doors. People are looking for assistance in utility or rent, food assistance, looking for a place to stay, for shelter,” Robinson said.

Donating is easy. We'll be set up at the Walmart on Sheridan and Cache and the one on 67th and Quanah Parker. To donate you can bring items from home or you can simply walk right into Walmart and buy a few things to donate. This is the second year the event has been hosted at Walmart and store manager William Jones said he's glad the company can be a part of it.

"This is the right thing to do. Here in our community, we take care of our community. Why I choose to do it is because it stays here locally and to be able to give back to our community and be a part of this is what the holiday season is all about,” Jones said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-12-04 21:29:28 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-05 00:10:09 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

  • Trump's tweet raises obstruction specter, worries allies

    Trump's tweet raises obstruction specter, worries allies

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-04 06:19:37 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 7:09 PM EST2017-12-05 00:09:52 GMT

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

  • Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:56 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 7:09 PM EST2017-12-05 00:09:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    •   
Powered by Frankly