Share your Christmas with 7NEWS

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The holiday season is all about giving and you'll have a great chance to do that this weekend at the 7NEWS Share your Christmas event.

Saturday, December 9, your favorite 7NEWS reporters and anchors, as well as your first alert weather team, will be at the Walmart stores on Sheridan and 67th accepting donations for the Lawton Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank.

In 2016, 7NEWS teamed up with Walmart, the Lawton Food Bank and the Lawton Salvation Army to gather more than $4,500 worth of food and nearly $2,000 of toys. This year we're looking to raise the bar. Jeri Mosiman with the Lawton Food Bank said they're in need of any non-perishable food items, but certain items in particular.

"Winter is coming so I'm looking for soup, anything that is warm,” Mosiman said. “The exception is that school will be out soon so I need to have food on my shelves that children can fix themselves. Anything they can put in a microwave."

The Salvation Army will also benefit from your donations. They too need canned foods but Major David Robinson said they're also in need of toys for children of all ages to ensure every child gets a present this Christmas.

"The Salvation Army is about serving others so anytime we can partner with people in serving others and making their lives better, giving them hope for tomorrow. That's what it's all about,” Robinson said.

Donations of household items like clothes and blankets are also greatly welcome. Every little bit helps as both Mosiman and Robinson said the need here in Lawton continues to grow.

"People are very generous over the holidays and we're grateful for that. But we have no major food drives scheduled until May,” Mosiman said. “What we gather during the holidays has to last us a while and we're on track to give out about one million pounds of food this year from the Lawton Food Bank alone."

"Just since I've been here, the number of phone calls that we receive every day, the number of people that come through our doors. People are looking for assistance in utility or rent, food assistance, looking for a place to stay, for shelter,” Robinson said.

Donating is easy. We'll be set up at the Walmart on Sheridan and Cache and the one on 67th and Quanah Parker. To donate you can bring items from home or you can simply walk right into Walmart and buy a few things to donate. This is the second year the event has been hosted at Walmart and store manager William Jones said he's glad the company can be a part of it.

"This is the right thing to do. Here in our community, we take care of our community. Why I choose to do it is because it stays here locally and to be able to give back to our community and be a part of this is what the holiday season is all about,” Jones said.

