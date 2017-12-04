Driver leads Geronimo police on chase before crashing - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Driver leads Geronimo police on chase before crashing

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - A driver led Geronimo police on a chase Monday evening before crashing and running away.

Chief David Johnston says an officer tried to pull over the man for going 86 in a 65 mile per hour zone on Highway 277. He says the driver kept heading south before eventually crashing into a Cotton County wheat field and running away.

Chief Johnston says they know who the driver is and his department plans to file warrants for his arrest Tuesday morning.

