One injured in highway accident

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – One person was taken to the hospital after an accident near Medicine Park.

Police say the crash happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon on Highway 49.

They say a truck was going west on 49 when it rear-ended a car that was in front of a nearby Dollar General.

The driver of that car was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

