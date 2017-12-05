Family members identify Lawton homicide victim

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Family members are identifying Anthony Johnson as the man who was found dead on Monday morning in Lawton.

The family said they’re heartbroken and want answers about what happened. The last time they spoke with Johnson was late last week. His cousin, Latasha, said Johnson was "rough around the edges" but that didn't justify him being killed.

"Regardless of what he did, nobody deserves that and especially to be laid out here like that and no telling how long he's been here or nothing," Latasha Johnson said.

Anthony Johnson's body was found around 10:45 a.m. after deacon Harold Davis was notified about a body outside a home near Saint John's Church.

"It was kinda hard just see him laying there like that," Davis said.

Davis said he's known Johnson for about four or five years because of the church's feeding ministry.

"It's hard to see someone like that,” he said. “A life so young that gets stepped out like that."

His aunt Bonny said she's been worried about her nephew for a while.

"I kept telling him that somebody is going to get him,” Bonny said. “And I prayed about it all yesterday, I prayed about it the other day."

Johnson leaves behind three children and grandchildren.

"Do it for them if for nothing else,” Latasha pleaded. “Turn them in, or turn yourself in."

"And that's all we want them to do is come forward and I can forgive them. That's about it,” Bonny said. “I can forgive them because you've got to do that, you've got to do the right thing."

If you know anything about Johnson's homicide, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.