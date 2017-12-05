Fire destroys cotton module - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fire destroys cotton module

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- There was cotton module fire this morning one mile south of Geronimo near SE Holiday and Railroad Street.

The module was a complete loss.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Kennedy wrestles with wedding cake case at Supreme Court

    Kennedy wrestles with wedding cake case at Supreme Court

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-05 07:19:28 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:40 PM EST2017-12-05 19:40:21 GMT

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

  • Q&A: Tax bill impacts 'Obamacare' and potentially Medicare

    Q&A: Tax bill impacts 'Obamacare' and potentially Medicare

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-12-05 09:59:26 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:40 PM EST2017-12-05 19:40:15 GMT

    There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

    There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

  • IOC to allow Russians to compete as neutrals at Olympics

    IOC to allow Russians to compete as neutrals at Olympics

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:39 PM EST2017-12-05 19:39:41 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    •   
Powered by Frankly